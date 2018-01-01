Meatloaf gets a bad rap—but it’s a supersimple, hearty dinner you can get on the table in no time. And if you punch up the flavors and don’t overcook it, who wouldn’t like meatloaf? Traditionally made with ground beef, it’s then topped with barbecue sauce or ketchup so the meat forms a crust while baking. Add cherries, cremini mushrooms, prosciutto and spinach to upgrade this classic American comfort food, and use ground pork, sausage or turkey instead of beef. Replace the ketchup with a red-wine glaze, a creamy onion gravy or spicy tomato sauce. Find these recipes and more in our guide to meatloaf.