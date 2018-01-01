A meatball recipe can be incredibly personal to a cook. From the type of meat used to the amount of bread or breadcrumbs in the mix, the recipe will change with each person you talk to. And the variation will likely depend on the type of meatball that person ate growing up. Chef Magnus Nilsson likes to follow his grandmother's recipe by soaking breadcrumbs in milk and cream to create super tender meatballs. He uses equal pats ground beef and ground pork and serves the dish with lingonberry jam and mashed potatoes. Use Food & Wine's guide to see what other delicious family meatball recipes you can dig up.