3 Garden-to-Table Recipes from The Great Dixter Cookbook

“For me, soup is not just a winter dish,” says Bertelsen. “I love to eat it all year round, and I particularly enjoy cold soup during the summer.” As the weather begins to turn warm, make this herbal chilled soup with your haul of fresh spring peas.

Tips for the gardener: “Peas are just as good frozen as fresh, as long as you pick them while they’re young and freeze them quickly. They are good dried, too, and used later on in the year for soups and stews.” Don’t forget, “you can pinch out the pea shoots and add them to salads. These really do taste like essence of pea, and they look beautiful.”