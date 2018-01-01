What would a potluck be without a pan of cheesy baked macaroni or Thanksgiving without a creamy green bean casserole? Home cooks know that casseroles are perfect party food: they’re hearty and comforting, they freeze well and they easily feed a crowd. They’re also versatile. If you’ve only made casseroles topped with cheesy breadcrumbs (and there’s nothing wrong with that), then take a peek at our Food & Wine guide to casseroles. We’ve got recipes topped with mashed potatoes, breadcrumbs, biscuits and even cauliflower. Pressed for time? Check out our list of no-fail, make-ahead casseroles for easy weeknight dinners.