Vegetarian burgers can be made from all kinds of things—chickpeas, mushrooms, black beans, tofu and quinoa are some of our favorites. For a veggie-packed burger, we love to create patties from roasted zucchini and yellow squash blended with paprika, garlic, parsley and panko. These taste best when cooked on a griddle and topped with leafy kale, homemade Tzatziki and sliced tomato. For a veggie burger that even carnivores will enjoy, Richard Blais adds ground porcini mushrooms for a meaty flavor. He also uses edamame, lentil, couscous and almonds to create super hearty patties, then serves them with pomegranate ketchup and sautéed mushrooms. Get these recipes and more from F&W’s guide to vegetarian burgers.