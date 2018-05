If you’re trying to watch your fat intake, opt for ground turkey instead of beef the next time you’re craving burgers. The secret to cooking with this notoriously lean meat is seasoning it well and topping it with a tasty condiment to combat any dryness. You can also add in more good fats by garnishing your burger with a few slices of avocado. Get plenty of turkey burger ideas for your next backyard cookout from Food & Wine’s guide.