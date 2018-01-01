Hamburgers come in all flavors and sizes—mini sliders to quarter pounders, nacho-inspired burgers to brie-stuffed patties. Whether you prefer classic beef, heart-healthy turkey or vegetarian-friendly versions, the keys to any great burger are the toppings and seasoning. One of our favorite hamburger recipes is a Caprese-style recipe from F&W’s Grace Parisi. She kneads basil pesto into the ground beef before it’s grilled, and then tops the burger with more pesto, sliced tomatoes and melted mozzarella. It’s a pretty simple upgrade from a traditional burger, and packs tons of great flavor. If you’re a hamburger traditionalist, try these tips from Fleishers’ Craft Butchery—they recommend keeping the uncooked patties extra cold and salting them right before they hit the grill—this will keep the burgers super tender. Get these recipes and more from Food & Wine’s guide to hamburgers.