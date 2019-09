20 Next-Level Cheeseburgers to Master

Sometimes, there’s nothing better than sinking your teeth into a cheeseburger—fresh off the grill, piping hot, and oozing with melted cheese and condiments. You can’t beat the classic American cheese combo with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a slathering of ketchup. But if you’re in the mood to step outside the box, we have plenty of other cheeseburger recipes we can’t get enough of, either, like Wesley Genovart’s Shake Shack-inspired bacon and kimchi burgers (with plenty of American cheese), and our irresistible hatch Chile smash burgers. Read on to find out how to make them, and 18 other knockout cheeseburgers.