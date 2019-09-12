20 Next-Level Cheeseburgers to Master
Hatch Chile Smash Burgers
Is this the best burger on the Internet? We think so. This spicy, crispy, cheesy, swoon-inducing smash burger will have you going back for seconds thanks to the cheese and salsa that melt into a queso-like moment and take this burger to the next level.Go to Recipe
Pimento Cheeseburgers with Bacon Jam
“This is like a bacon cheeseburger that went to heaven,” says chef Edward Lee, of Whiskey Dry in Louisville. The pimento cheese and sweet bacon jam both melt into one dreamy, messy bite—this is not a burger for the faint of heart (quite literally). Save any leftover spreads for an out-of-this-world grilled cheese sandwich.Go to Recipe
Fleishers' Perfect Burger
For that perfect juicy-on-the-inside and crispy-on-the-outside burger patty, Bryan Mayer suggests keeping your uncooked patties extra cold and only salting them right before they hit the heat.Go to Recipe
Golden Onion Cheeseburgers with Caper Mayonnaise
Danny Bowien’s take on the classic Oklahoma City burger features caramelized onions pressed into the patty, plus melted Jack cheese. Freshly ground chuck roast and short ribs make for an extra-juicy burger; you’ll need a food processor with a meat grinder attachment.Go to Recipe
Inside-Out Roquefort Cheeseburgers
"Although cooking hamburgers to at least 160°—or medium—prevents food-borne illnesses, it robs the meat of its juiciness. That's why I tuck a disk of Roquefort butter into the center of each burger. The butter melts as the burger grills, basting it from within. Another key to a really great burger is to handle the meat as little as possible," says Steven Raichlen.Go to Recipe
Cheddar-and-Onion Smashed Burgers
The secret to Adam Fleischman’s burgers is "umami dust," a combination of bonito (dried tuna) flakes, dried kombu (seaweed) and shiitake mushrooms with a pronounced savory Asian flavor. It makes a juicy burger taste even more deeply meaty.Go to Recipe
Smoked Gouda and Bacon Burgers with Barbecue Sauce
Brian Perrone was reluctant to put a burger on the Slows Bar BQ menu because he wanted to focus on barbecue. At the insistence of his partners, he came up with this patty melt-style burger topped with smoked Gouda, sweet house-made barbecue sauce and hot sauce-spiked onions. He’s glad he did: It was an instant hit.Go to Recipe
Classic Cheeseburgers
Dennis Prescott’s recipe for a classic, diner-style burger includes all of his favorite toppings. Adding a mustard layer to the beef before frying creates the most insanely delicious crust—you’ll be an immediate convert.Go to Recipe
Double Cheeseburgers with Caramelized Onions
This over-the-top bar burger is topped with a mix of shredded cheddar and Gruyère.Go to Recipe
Atomic Chile Jack Cheeseburgers
Michael Symon has this burger on the menu at his popular Ohio restaurant chain B Spot. It gets its name from the incendiary ghost chile that’s used to season the meat as well as the pickled jalapeños and hot sauce.Go to Recipe
Bacon-and-Kimchi Burgers
Speaking of kimchi, these Shake Shack-inspired burgers from Wesley Genovard come alive with the fermented cabbage and thick-cut bacon.Go to recipe
Cheddar BLT Burgers with Tarragon Russian Dressing
This luscious burger is best paired with a substantial red wine—the tannins will cut through the richness of the burger. Try a firm Cabernet from Washington state.Go to Recipe
Umami Burgers with Port and Stilton
Resist the urge to pile on any of the usual toppings—lettuce, tomato, ketchup. "The port is your condiment," explains Umami Burger's Adam Fleischman.Go to Recipe
Fried Green Tomato Double Cheeseburger
“Anyone who loves a good burger has a soft spot for the Big Mac,” says chef Edward Lee. In his ode to the fast food classic, he swaps the middle bun for a crisp fried green tomato that absorbs all of the savory juices from the beef, melty cheese and sweet chile mayo. “More bread is just boring,” he says. “The fried tomato adds crunch and a mild acidity.”Go to Recipe
Nacho Burgers
The only thing better than a cheeseburger is one topped with nacho cheese sauce, salsa and tortilla chips.Go to Recipe
Chile-Stuffed Cheeseburger
The gooey filling for these juicy burgers was inspired by the Mexican dip chile con queso, made with melted cheese and roasted chiles.Go to Recipe
Cheddar-Stuffed Burgers with Pickled Slaw and Fried Shallots
Kyle Bailey makes these cheese-stuffed “Juicy Lucy” burgers with a custom blend of ground rib eye steak and pork fatback, and serves them on homemade herb-butter rolls. This streamlined version for the home cook calls for ground beef chuck and store-bought brioche buns.Go to Recipe
Cambozola Cheeseburgers with Herbed Fries
This juicy burger is made with fatty Kobe-style beef and topped with Cambozola cheese (a creamy hybrid of Camembert and Gorgonzola) and bacon jam.Go to Recipe
Stilton Sirloin Burgers with Onion Jam
Upgrade your slider recipe with stilton and onion jam.Go to Reicpe
Double Cheeseburgers, Los Angeles-Style
Roy Choi’s burgers look like the American classic, but get an Asian twist with toasted sesame seeds in the mayo and fresh shiso leaves on top of the lettuce.Go to Recipe