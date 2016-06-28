Add More Avocado to Your Burgers

DAVID MALOSH
Upgrade summer burgers.
1. Pug Burger
Danish blue cheese, smoky bacon and creamy avocado star in this amazing burger.
2. Oaxacan Turkey Burgers with Chipotle Salsa
These burgers don't exist in Mexico, but they are flavored with spices and seasonings used in the various chile-based moles for which Oaxaca is famous.
3. Spicy Poached Chicken Burgers
© TINA RUPP
Delicious avocado mash tops these moist, low-fat chicken burgers.
4. Uncle Louie Burgers
Russian dressing, avocado and bacon make this amazing "Louie-style" burger.
5. Mexican Avocado Burgers
DAVID MALOSH
Garnishes of crema and avocado add rich creaminess to this delectable burger.