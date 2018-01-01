An amazing burger starts long before it hits the grill. To ensure that your patty is extra juicy, ask your butcher for freshly ground meat with a good amount of fat. Then make sure you don't pack the meat too firmly or your burgers will be tough. According to April Bloomfield—the unofficial queen of burgers and co-owner of Salvation Burger—building a great burger requires some reverence for the process: "A lot of chefs say they don't want to make burgers, but we cook burgers the way we cook steaks. We're very precise with them." Once your expertly cooked burger comes off the grill, it's time for the toppings, which can go as far as your creativity takes you. F&W's guide to burgers helps you every step of the way, from mixing the right ratio of meats to piling on the toppings.