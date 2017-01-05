Buffalo Sauce Recipes

Whether you're craving a game-day classic or just a spicy snack, we've got you covered with everything from wings to fajitas. 

More
Food & Wine
1 of 6 CHRISTINA HOLMES

Crispy Buffalo Potatoes

For her fun take on Buffalo chicken wings, F&W's Kay Chun tosses oven fries with a delicious two-ingredient sauce.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 6

Baked Buffalo Chicken Wings

Most of us think of Buffalo wings as bar food, but with their accompaniment of celery sticks and creamy blue-cheese dressing, they make a fine casual meal. These wings are hot, but if you like them incendiary, pass extra Tabasco sauce at the table.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 6

Buffalo Chicken Fajitas

Doused in buffalo sauce and nestled in a chewy tortilla, this mash-up of game day classics can easily be scaled up or down, depending on your number of guests.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 6

Buffalo Chicken Legs

Frank's makes for the best buffalo sauce but if you don't have it you can substitute a Louisiana-style hot sauce.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 6

Buffalo Butternut Squash Matchsticks with a Blue Cheese-Celery Salad

This dish is a neat spin on the classic flavor pairing of buffalo wings with a blue cheese dipping sauce. It's best to get a little bit of both flavors in one bite.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 6

Classic Buffalo Chicken Wings

Here, classic buffalo wings are amped up with extra garlic and hot sauce.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up