Buffalo Sauce Recipes

Whether you're craving a game-day classic or just a spicy snack, we've got you covered with everything from wings to fajitas.
Whether you're craving a game-day classic or just a spicy snack, we've got you covered with everything from wings to fajitas.
For her fun take on Buffalo chicken wings, F&W's Kay Chun tosses oven fries with a delicious two-ingredient sauce.
Most of us think of Buffalo wings as bar food, but with their accompaniment of celery sticks and creamy blue-cheese dressing, they make a fine casual meal. These wings are hot, but if you like them incendiary, pass extra Tabasco sauce at the table.
Doused in buffalo sauce and nestled in a chewy tortilla, this mash-up of game day classics can easily be scaled up or down, depending on your number of guests.
Frank's makes for the best buffalo sauce but if you don't have it you can substitute a Louisiana-style hot sauce.
This dish is a neat spin on the classic flavor pairing of buffalo wings with a blue cheese dipping sauce. It's best to get a little bit of both flavors in one bite.
Here, classic buffalo wings are amped up with extra garlic and hot sauce.