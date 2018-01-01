The beauty of pulled pork is that you can take a relatively tough cut of meat—like the shoulder—and turn it into a intensely tender and juicy meal. All you need is a bit of time. Traditional recipes smoke the pork for hours over hickory wood chips, but home cooks can use an oven or slow cooker too. You'll need patience, because the pork needs to be well done with an internal temperature of 275° to be tender enough to shred. Follow For & Wine's guide to make your own perfect pulled pork at home.