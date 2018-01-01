Brisket is truly the workhorse of the beef world (and the cow itself): It supports the majority of the animal’s weight, which means it’s tough and full of connective tissue. You certainly won't be eating this cut of meat at your next steak dinner, but you should consider turning it into a stew, barbecue sandwich or slow-cooker meal. Why? When brisket gets cooked low and slow—we’re talking braised, stewed, smoked or slow-cooked—the collagen in the meat gelatinizes to create a supertender ingredient. F&W's guide to brisket offers recipe ideas for holidays, everyday meals, summer barbecues and more.