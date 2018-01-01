Wings are particularly well suited for the grill. Since they have a huge skin to meat ratio, the fat from the skin bastes the meat as the skin itself crisps to perfection over the grill's high heat. You're left with juicy, browned wings that can handle any kind of sauce. And Food & Wine's guide has a lot of sauce options. From a pineapple teriyaki recipe to a classic jerk paste, the flavor combinations are gathered from around the globe. Try one of our many recipes (and find out what to drink too) before your next backyard cookout.