Don't even get barbecue lovers started in a debate about this meat-centric food. What one fanatic in Texas holds as the ultimate recipe will completely differ from a great barbecue dish in North Carolina. Why? The definition of barbecue depends on where you go. Memphis favors dry rubs and cooking the meat in a big pit, while Kansas City is known for its thick, sweet, tomato-based sauces. Travel to the Carolinas, Texas and Alabama and you'll find even more variations. Whether you favor the vinegary pulled pork in North Carolina or the unique white sauce of Alabama, Food & Wine has all the delicious recipes you might want to try.