Comfort foods shouldn’t be reserved for cold weather, sad days or stressed-out occasions. In fact, in a recent study, nearly 40% of participants chose comfort food when they were having a great day or celebrating their birthdays. And what was their number one comfort food pick? Pizza, of course. When you’re not in the mood for pizza, you can opt for America’s long list of other favorites: mac and cheese, chicken soup, ice cream, chocolate, fried chicken and more. Food & Wine offers so many recipes that you could eat comfort food exclusively (please don’t though, for your health). Plus, we have fun ideas from around the world and new takes on classic dishes from expert chefs.