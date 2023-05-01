This Clever Container Keeps Cilantro, Mint, and More Herbs Fresh 'for Over a Month,' and It's Only $20

Jazz up your food with fresh herbs.

Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine and The Spruce Eats since 2019.
Published on May 1, 2023

Fresh herbs just make the dishes you cook taste better. Yes, you can grab dried ones from the spice aisle in the store and shake them out from the jar, but there is nothing comparable to the flavor and smell of fresh herbs. 

Keeping herbs at their peak of freshness can be a problem, though. A great solution that can keep them fresh for “over a month,” according to shoppers, is this clever herb keeper. And it’s just $20 at Amazon

This herb container keeps fresh herbs fresh for up to 10 days, according to the brand. The rectangular shape is slim enough (at 4.72- by 7.28- by 9.06-inches) to fit right on a shelf in the refrigerator door. Made from acrylic, the herb keeper sports a see-through “flip and slide” lid that has air vents so your herbs can breathe. And it has three removable dividers so you can put in several of your preferred herbs. 

This handy accessory keeps your herbs watered and fresh. Simply pour water into the container. A refill window shows you the water level for easy monitoring so you know when to add more. The herb container can be either washed in the dishwasher or by hand.

Over 2,800 Amazon shoppers have given this herb container a perfect rating, with reviewers saying it’s great at keeping their herbs fresh longer, saving them money, and that they love its space-saving slim design. One shopper writes they’re happy they bought this container as they have kept herbs in it “for over a month with no signs of them turning brown.” While a second reviewer says, “my fresh mint looks as good as the day I brought it home from the store.”

Another reviewer says that the “savings on cilantro alone will pay for this,” and they like that it “doesn’t take up much fridge space either.”

If you’re a fan of putting fresh herbs in your cooking, don’t hesitate to get this clever herb container for just $20 at Amazon. Your pesto, salad dressings and entrees will thank you. And so will your wallet. 

At the time of publishing the price was $20. 

