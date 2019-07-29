The Best Travel Coffee Mugs

Image zoom Amazon

We all wish we could have the luxury of a slow morning at home, sipping fresh coffee and leisurely strolling out the door for errands or work. The fact is life comes at you fast, and your morning routine likely requires a run to the local coffee shop to grab something to go. Keep things eco-friendly and save yourself a few pennies by having a great travel coffee mug or two on hand at all times. Whether cold brew is essential to your morning or a warm cup or three from your French press, these mugs will keep things hot or cool, no sweat (literally).

Try out a hardy Yeti or Hydroflask or scoop up a compact and leak-proof Contigo. No matter which route you choose, these mugs all have excellent ratings from reviewers on Amazon and across the board. Read on for some of our favorite travel mugs, tumblers, and bottles designed for keeping the drink temperature exactly as you like it.

Contigo’s leak proof mug has special stainless steel vacuum insulated technology, so it retains heat for up to 7 hours. It’s also easy to drink with one hand thanks to the snap seal top that pops open with the click of a button.

Contigo SNAPSEAL Byron Stainless Steel Travel Mug, 20 oz., $10 at amazon.com

KeepCups come in a variety of styles and colors, including BPA free plastic, toughened glass and double walled glass versions to keep your drinks hot as long as possible. The cork surround makes it easy to grip but still lightweight for toting it around on your errands.

KeepCup Reusable Coffee Cup, 12 oz., from $20 at amazon.com

Some of the coolest travel tumblers around, Ello products have great heat retention to keep things piping hot for hours. Choose between the ceramic style Ogden, the Campy stainless steel mug with a cork lined handle, the leak-proof rose gold Hammertime and the Cole with built-in cork coaster and slider lid.

Ello Ogden BPA-Free Ceramic Travel Mug with Lid, 16 oz, $15 at amazon.com

Ello Campy Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug, $18 at amazon.com

Ello Hammertime Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug - 18 oz, $24 at amazon.com

Ello Cole Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug, $17 at amazon.com

Thermos’s patented tech keeps drinks hot for 5 hours and cold for up to 18, and this king size cup will rule them all. It even has a built in tea hook for coffee or tea bags, so you won’t be burning your fingertips on hot water trying to yank out the lost tea bag.

Thermos 16 Ounce Travel Mug with Handle, $20 at amazon.com

With 14 different colors, 3 sizes and a leak-proof cap, these wide-mouth bottles are a perfect choice for a reusable coffee mug that will keep your brew hot or cold for hours.

Klean Kanteen Stainless Steel Coffee Mug, from $20 at amazon.com

Joco mugs are made from heat resistant borosilicate glass, which works in the dishwasher and microwave. The ergonomic silicone lid is designed to prevent splashes, making it a great option to have on hand from morning through the afternoon.

JOCO 12oz Glass Reusable Coffee Cup, $22 at amazon.com

This durable ceramic mug is wrapped in silicone and an easy swap for disposable coffee and tea cups. It’s dishwasher safe and comes in 5 trendy matte colors.

W&P Portable Ceramic Porter Mug, $25 at amazon.com

Another great name in insulated and no-sweating drinkware tech, Hydroflask has several options for carrying hot or cold coffee or tea in any environment. The 12-ounce coffee mug is compatible with the slide lid for spill proof sipping. The 22-ounce tumbler fits into most cup holders and has maximum temperature protection. The Coffee Flask comes in 3 sizes with the easy flip lid and wide mouth contstruction, perfect for adding ice cubes on cold-brew days or maximum hot coffee for cold morning walks.

Hydro Flask 12 oz Coffee Mug, $30 at amazon.com

Hydro Flask 22 oz Tumbler Cup, $30 at amazon.com

Hydro Flask Travel Coffee Flask, $20-$30 at amazon.com

Yeti drinkware is as durable and iconic as their cooler counterparts. Choose between the leak proof 18-ounce Rambler with haul cap, the 20-ounce Rambler with a mag-slider lid, or the 14-ounce camp mug. Yetis are Double-Wall Vacuum Insulated, won’t sweat, will keep your coffee hot or cold for hours, and are fine to go in the dishwasher as needed.

YETI Rambler 14 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Mug with Lid, $25 at amazon.com

YETI Rambler 18 oz Bottle, $28 at amazon.com

YETI Rambler 20 oz Tumbler w/MagSlider Lid, $30 at amazon.com

