6 Essential Travel Coffee Makers for Brewing While On the Go

Image zoom Food52

We all know a few people who are extremely particular about their coffee routine. Whether it’s the brand of beans or the method of brewing or simply that they must have some form of it to function in the morning, we get it. Coffee is both a treasure and a necessity. When you find yourself camping or hotel hopping on vacation, there’s nothing more key than locating a source of that delicious morning (or afternoon) nectar.

That hotel coffee maker is likely not what you’d hope to use (not to mention it’s probably never been cleaned properly) so what is a person to do? These portable, collapsible and nifty coffee gadgets will get you the brew you need wherever you are. Drip coffee, French press and espresso are all possible even when you’re away from your own kitchen. Read on for our travel coffee maker picks.

AeroPress

Image zoom Amazon

This portable tool can do both espresso and regular brewed style of coffee (one to three cups worth). It’s easy to clean, lightweight and comes with its own tote bag for travel.

AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker, $30 at amazon.com

Wacaco Minipresso

Image zoom Amazon

This compact contraption makes a rich and bold espresso in minutes. It’s hand operated and requires no special cartridges or electricity to make a great shot of espresso.

Wacaco Portable Espresso Machine, $44 at amazon.com

Collapsible Press

Image zoom Food52

If a French press version is more your style, this portable gadget makes the perfect single cup of coffee in just three minutes. Simple add the grinds and hot water, let sit for 3 minutes and press to perfection.

Collapsible Coffee Press, $49 at food52.com

Java Drip

Image zoom Amazon

Campers will be glad for this ultra compact drip coffee attachment. You’ll never be short of a hot cup while sitting around the campfire or waking up the next morning.

GSI Outdoors Collapsible Java Drip, $14 at amazon.com

Single Serving Coffee Maker

Image zoom Amazon

If you’re always running out the door in the mornings and don’t have time to wait to brew and entire pot of coffee, this single serving brewer is the solution.

AdirChef Grab N' Go Personal Coffee Maker with 15 oz. Travel Mug, $24 at amazon.com

Travel French Press

Image zoom Nordstrom Rack

Basically a French press in your pocket, this cup does it all in one package, both pressing and keeping your drink insulated for hours.

Bodum Black Travel Press 15oz. Coffee Maker, $14 at nordstromrack.com