Peanut Butter and Jelly Coffee Is a Thing

Have you ever wished you could indulge in a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for breakfast? Or maybe you wished PB&Js were caffeinated to help your jumpstart your afternoon. Either way, Bones Coffee Company has created a coffee blend that’s sure to transport you back to childhood, a time when you didn’t even need caffeine to be bubbling over with energy. Last week, the Florida-based roaster released its new Peanut Butter & Jelly coffee beans.

“When it comes to the classics, Peanut Butter & Jelly sandwiches are on the top of the list,” Bones wrote on its Facebook page. “We've infused that classic flavor with our smooth medium roast Arabica coffee to create a truly unique sipping experience. A sweet aroma of grape jelly and creamy peanut butter fills the air during the brew. The first sip delivers sweet grape with the richness of the coffee and finishes with roasted peanut.” Granted, you’re highly unlikely to find any of the hip third-wave roasters boasting these kinds of flavor notes, but then again, if you’re looking for a Peanut Butter & Jelly coffee you can drink with your pinky up, you probably don’t want Peanut Butter & Jelly coffee to begin with.

Bones Coffee Company, which focuses on roasting “our carefully selected beans to perfection in small batches to ensure that you get the freshest coffee delivered straight to your door,” is currently selling 16-ounce bags of its Peanut Butter & Jelly coffee on its website for $19.99. Bones also offers up $29.99 sample packs featuring five 4-ounce bags if you’d like to pair your PB&J joe with some of Bones’ other flavors like Strawberry Cheesecake or Maple Bacon.

We reached out to Bones to try to get to the bottom of how they pack the flavors of every kid’s favorite sandwich into coffee beans. They didn't give up their method, so for now, I’ll just stick with my prevailing theory: Oompa Loompas.