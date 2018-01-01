In addition to being served on its own, espresso is a key element of coffee drinks like macchiato, cappuccinos and lattes, all made by adding steamed or foamed milk to strong espresso. Espresso can also be added as a shot to a regular cup of coffee, or mixed with water to create an Americano. If you like strong coffee, swap our your usual cappuccino for a café Cubano. Make crema by whisking a tablespoon of espresso with sugar until it gets foamy, then pouring more espresso over the top. Add espresso to an almond and yogurt smoothie for the ultimate caffeinated breakfast, or freeze it into refreshing granita. Find these recipes and more in F&W’s guide to espresso.