“But also in the last year, I picked up an OXO Burr Grinder, which i particularly like because it has a scale built in so I always end up with the correct amount of ground coffee with scooping, dumping or extra weigh-ins.” [OXO On Conical Burr Coffee Grinder, $199.95]

And I just started ordering beans through crema.co. They work with a lot of small roasters and farmers around the country and the world. Their site is designed to help you hone in on what roast and region is right for you and while I’m only two bags in, so far it seems to be working. Plus I love not having to schlep out to buy good coffee beans anymore.