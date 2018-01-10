Why Coffee? Jerry Seinfeld on the Beverage Back Story Behind ‘Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee’

Jerry Seinfeld has revealed the origins of his caffeine-driven conversational series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

All but two episodes of the popular nine season series recently dropped on Netflix, along with an announcement that the online streaming service and studio planned to refill that successful cup at least one more time with a 24-episode tenth season. Originally launched in 2012, this seminal web series takes Seinfeld to a different car and a different restaurant or cafe each episode, as he and his celebrity guests (including Sarah Jessica Parker, Aziz Ansari and President Barack Obama) enjoy a cup of coffee while conversing about everything from the pressures of being a comedian to how Larry David applies sunscreen. The former Crackle hit was celebrated for the ways its simple concept—having good conversation with friends over a warm drink—lead to interesting, hilarious and sometimes meaningful discussion.

Although using food or drink as an opportunity for dialogue is not entirely novel, the why of using coffee as a conversational buffer, versus a full meal or even alcohol like Drunk History, has largely remained unclear. In a recent interview with Sprudge, the TV star and stand-up finally explained how your favorite morning drink became such a prominent part of his series (beyond his serious appreciation for good coffee, of course).

“My whole adult life as a comedian, you wait to get hungry,” Seinfeld told Sprudge. “Then, you find somebody else who’s hungry and you eat with them. That’s kind of how you spend the day. Then, I got married and had kids, and I didn’t have that kind of time anymore, but you can always meet someone for coffee.”

Among the many other coffee-related topics he discussed, Seinfeld also shared that part of the reason he enjoys and loves the drink so much is because of its unending nature in restaurant culture. According to the comedian, it’s the one thing most establishments will never stop topping you off on.

"I love when coffee gets poured into a cup, because there’s really nothing else like that," Seinfeld said. "They don’t do that with pancakes or pizza. They never just come by and put more on… I just hate refusing that lovely gesture. I think it’s so nice when people just offer you more of something for free."

Fans of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee can expect Netflix to offer them new episodes, cups of coffee, and conversations later this year.