There are so many different kinds of coffee makers—vacuum brewers, French presses, drip coffeemakers, and percolators are just a few. Trendy pour-over coffee requires a pour-over dripper which holds a coffee filter full of grounds as a stream of hot water is poured on top. This creates a rich brew that's collected in a single-serve cup or pot. French presses work a bit differently; similar to brewing tea, you steep the coffee in hot water and then press out the grounds. Other coffee makers, like Keurig and Nespresso machines, can create a variety of single-serve coffee drinks—even espresso-based drinks, like cappuccinos and lattes. Learn how to use all kinds of coffee makers in our guide.