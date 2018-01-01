To prepare pour-over coffee at home, you'll need a filter—one that’s fine-metal mesh (an environmentally friendly choice, since it can be used indefinitely), or else paper. You'll also need a pour-over-cone, which holds the filter and sits above your coffee cup. And, of course, you'll need coffee, as well as some patience as the water drips through the filter; the finer the grind, the longer it takes to brew. Coffee aficionados have flocked to the pour-over method because they can control all the variables—the amount of water and its temperature, and the coffee-to-water ratio—much better than with a drip coffeemaker. If you want to check out this method yourself, head over to one of Food & Wine's favorite coffee shops.