Coffee can be made with a French press, a percolator, through drip brewing or by steeping, a method used to make cold brew coffee. Brewing coffee by boiling was the earliest method, and is still used to make Turkish coffee—finely ground coffee is added to water and brought to a boil for just a moment, giving the coffee a layer of foam on the surface and drawing the grounds to the bottom. To make espresso, hot pressurized and vaporized water is forced through the ground coffee, creating a concentrated coffee beverage. The strength of the coffee also depends on how much coffee you use, and the kind of coffee bean.