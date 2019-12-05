7 Coffee Bean Gifts at All Price Points

Image zoom Sarah Crowder

Coffee as a gift for the holidays––how do we count the ways we love thee? A well-roasted bag of coffee beans is the perfect gift for that coworker you like but don’t know well enough to really shop for, but it’s also an incredibly practical gift for anyone who starts their morning off with a dose of caffeine.

We rounded up some of our favorite gift boxes, subscriptions, and blends for the holidays––trust us, you’ll want to keep a bag or two for yourself. (And for all your coffee supply needs, from high-tech machines to the perfect mug, check out our coffee lovers gift guide.)

Port of Mokha Yemen Trilogy

Image zoom Port of Mokha

Three sleek, pastel-colored boxes of beans make up this luxurious gift set from Port of Mokha, which was founded by Mokhtar Alkhanshali, the subject of Dave Eggers’ latest book, The Monk of Mokha. Each box contains beans sourced from a different region of Yemen, and we’re particularly fond of the jammy Al-Jabal roast, which comes from a part of the country that lies 2,200 meters above sea level, and can only be reached by foot.

Port of Mokha Yemen Trilogy, $158 at portofmokha.com

GGET Humbuggle Holiday Blend

Image zoom GGET

We’re long-time fans of Los Angeles’ hippest coffee roaster Go Get ‘Em Tiger. (If you have a chance to stop by their new location at The Row, don’t sleep on their affogato). The Humbuggle Holiday blend is a warming, cinnamon-forward roast that pairs especially well with pie for breakfast.

Gget Humbuggle Holiday Blend, $18.75 at gget.com

Partners Coffee Roasters Sleigh Ride Set

Image zoom Partners Coffee Roasters

Brooklyn-based Partners never fails to impress with their collection of sustainably-sourced beans from Colombia, Brazil, Ethiopia, and Peru. Their Sleigh Ride set is a fail-proof gift for the caffeine fiend who wants to travel all over the world with every sip of coffee; we’re partial to the Sertao from Brazil, which has delicious notes of fig and honeycomb. Looking for just one bag? The Miracle Blend is the one to grab. Pro-tip: if your giftee happens to live near Williamsburg, Partners offers a number of classes on latte art, cupping, and more at its Brew School, which also make for great gifts.

Partners Coffee Roasters Sleigh Ride Set, $55 at partnerscoffee.com, and Partners Coffee Miracle Blend, $17.95 at amazon.com

Sightglass Finca Roast

Image zoom Sightglass Coffee

Sightglass is the only American roaster to import the Finca Alcatraz roast based on an eight-year relationship with the farmer, Wilfredo Ule Vargas, which makes this bag an extra-special gift. Plus, it was a finalist in the 2019 Cup of Excellence competition. It’s a limited-edition run (only 1,000 bags!) that ships on Fridays, so make sure you plan ahead when ordering a bag for under the tree.

Sightglass Finca Roast, $32 at sightglasscoffee.com

Driftaway Personalized Coffee Subscription

Image zoom Driftaway Coffee

Every subscription to Driftaway starts off with a sampler kit that helps determine future shipments based on your preferences, so this is a no-brainer for the extra-picky coffee lover. Plus, each bag comes personalized with your recipient’s name, so it’s an extra personal gift.

Driftaway Personalized Coffee Subscription, $55 for one bag a month for three months, at driftaway.cofffee

Stumptown Holiday Trio

Image zoom Stumptown

Wrapped in a cheery, peppermint-esque gift box, Stumptown’s set of three beans is a celebration of two classics––the Ethiopia Suke Quto and the Guatemala Finca El Injerto Bourbon––plus the roaster’s holiday Evergreen blend, which has all the dark chocolate-y notes of a proper holiday brew.

Stumptown Holiday Trio, $38 at stumptowncoffee.com

Yes Plz Weekly Subscription

Image zoom Yes Plz

Every week, Yes Plz provides subscribers with a freshly roasted bag of coffee and a beautiful, original ‘zine to flip through over a cup of coffee. Past issues have included interviews with musicians, artists, and chefs. What can we say? We have a real soft spot for a good old-fashioned print magazine.

Yes Plz Weekly Subscription, $17 per week, at yesplz.coffee