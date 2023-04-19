These 9 Editor-Tested Coffee Tools All Have Our Seal of Approval, and They're Up to 60% Off

We’ve done the research, now we’re on the hunt for deals. In ‘Saves on Faves,’ we scour the web for the best sales on Food & Wine Favorites, so you can get the best price on that new coffee maker, air fryer, or pizza oven.

If you drink coffee everyday, you might be ready to stop paying the barista down the street and dive into the world of coffee preparation yourself. But with so many tools out there, you might not know exactly what you need to stock your kitchen like a professional coffee shop.

We’ve tested essential coffee-making tools, so that anyone who is interested in outfitting their kitchen with a coffee bar knows exactly what to buy. From practical tools like a coffee grinder and a French press, to small appliances like a mug warmer and milk frother, to those bigger coffee makers, these products cover nearly every coffee-making task you might encounter at home. And they might just make you feel like a professional barista.

Shop 9 of our favorite products for brewing the perfect cup of coffee below. All of these tools are on sale, with prices starting at just $20.

The Best Editor-Loved Tools for Making Coffee

Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker

$30 (originally $55) at amazon.com

This Bodum French Press brews coffee in just four minutes. It’s our favorite French press overall thanks to its ability to consistently produce a smooth cup of coffee, without stray grounds floating around your cup. The mesh filter extracts the maximum amount of flavor from the coffee grounds. The shatterproof beaker has a 34-ounce capacity, so you can get about eight cups of coffee from it.

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker

$152 (originally $190) at amazon.com

If you prefer to brew one cup of coffee at a time, we found that the Keurig K-Elite is one of the most versatile coffee makers. It can make coffee in five cup sizes, and holds up to 75-ounces of water at a time, so you can go back for that second or third cup without having to worry about refilling the water supply. There are settings for strong coffee if you prefer bold flavors, and it can even make iced-coffee.

Sweese Double Wall Glass Coffee Mugs

$25 (originally $37) at amazon.com

Our favorite feature on these Sweese glass coffee mugs is that the heavy base prevents it from tipping over. It’s even sturdy on uneven surfaces, so you can take it to the beach or the park without worrying about spills. The double-walled borosilicate glass maintains the temperature of your beverage, whether it's hot or cold, and it’s heat resistant, so if you’re drinking hot coffee you won’t burn yourself when you pick up the mug.

Bodum Bistro Burr Coffee Grinder

$90 (originally $143) at amazon.com

Not only do we think that the minimalist design of the Bodum Bistro Burr coffee grinder would look good in any kitchen, but it’s one of the most consistent machines you can get. It’s easy to clean and we found during testing that it works “almost flawlessly.” Both beginners and seasoned coffee-makers will be impressed. Plus, for under $100, it’s a great deal.

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine

$177 (originally $219) at amazon.com

Perfect for espresso fans who have small counter tops, the Nespresso Pixie is still powerful. Despite its compact size, we found that it produces concentrated cups of espresso with a layer of crema on top. You’ll get an alert when the 24-ounce water tank is getting low, and it comes up to temperature in just 30 quick seconds, which means you can have your espresso in your hand at home faster than waiting in line at your local coffee shop.

Coletti Bozeman Camping Coffee Pot

$37 (originally $65) at amazon.com

This coffee percolator is designed specifically for people who still want to enjoy a strong, smooth cup of coffee while camping or hiking. The stainless steel construction is seriously durable, and the measurements are marked on the outside for ease of use. It comes with filters, which the brand recommends using to achieve the tastiest brew. This percolator is manual, so there are no fancy settings, but we found during testing that it's one of the most practical percolators because it's portable and can be used both indoors and outdoors.

Garmee Electric Coffee Warmer

$20 (originally $36) at amazon.com

This versatile coffee warmer can accommodate many different materials, including glass, stainless steel, and ceramic mugs. The large base can even fit a small bowl. We especially appreciate that the dual temperature setting, which goes up to 140°F.

Black + Decker 12-Cup Coffee Maker

$48 (originally $60) at amazon.com

This Black + Decker coffee maker is our favorite budget-friendly thermal carafe coffee maker. The large capacity carafe can have 12 cups of coffee ready in the morning thanks to the “brew later” programmable option — plus the multi-layered, vacuum sealed stainless steel carafe keeps the coffee hot. We think it's great for big families or offices, but if you’re someone who drinks many cups of coffee throughout the day, you’ll find this coffee maker useful.

PowerLix Milk Frother

$12 (originally $30) at amazon.com

The PowerLix handheld frothing wand has a soft, ergonomic grip. It’s our favorite set because it comes with latte art stencils, and a pitcher for mixing and pouring. Cleaning it is especially easy: Just power on the frother under water to rinse it off, then keep it spinning for a few more seconds to dry it.



