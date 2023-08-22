Coffee Mate Is Releasing a Creamer So Limited That You Have to Win It to Try It

This is giving pumpkin spice a real run for its money.

By Stacey Leasca
Published on August 22, 2023
Coffee Mate Dropped a New Creamer
Photo:

Courtesy of Coffee Mate

Coffee mate is about to make your back-to-school drop-off season even more delicious with a limited-edition new creamer for your coffee that will take you back to your own first day of school. But it’s so limited that if you want it, you’re going to have to win it. 

On Monday, the brand dropped info on its new Peanut Butter & Jelly Flavored Duo Creamer, which it calls a “nostalgia-inducing duo” that brings together the beloved brown bag lunch flavors of salty peanut butter and strawberry jelly. 

“We know our fans crave creative flavors and mashups that add something delicious and unexpected, and this innovation delivers on that,” Leonardo Aizpuru, Nestlé’s vice president of brand marketing for the beverage division, shared in a statement. “Inspired by coffee lovers who grew up with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in their lunchboxes, this limited-edition Coffee mate Duo drop will fuel fans with a cheerful splash of nostalgia and celebrate the only other pairing that’s as iconic as coffee and creamer.” 

As for how you can get your hands on this creamer, it will only be available now through September 22 at pbjduo.com. All you need to do to enter is head to the website, pop in your email, and click “submit” to be entered to win one of the 100 limited bottles, making your morning cup arguably the coolest in town.

Though this is the company’s first flavor mash-up, it won’t be its last. According to the brand, this is just a preview of the additional Duo Flavors to come, with more available in stores in December 2023. Though the brand was tight-lipped on what that mashup flavor may be, we can only assume it will bring some serious holiday tasty magic with it. 

