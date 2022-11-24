This Sweet and Spicy Tea That Sells Out Every Year Makes the Perfect Holiday Gift—and It's Just $10 Right Now

A direct line can be drawn between my love for tea and my mom. Growing up alongside a woman who never met a cup of English breakfast, chamomile, or lemon ginger she didn’t immediately warm to left me with little to no choice but to love tea too. My tastes are a little more adventurous than hers (turmeric is my upset stomach go-to), so when I was given the chance to try a cinnamon and clove holiday favorite that sells out every year, I jumped on it.

The Winter Dream Tea from Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf is an earthy rooibos and black tea that’s delicately sweet with a hint of spice. The cinnamon and clove in each tea bag balance each other out in a way that allows each flavor to sing without either overpowering the comforting taste of the brew. I added a splash of milk to my first cup after it steeped for about five minutes, which tempered the strength of the tea slightly and made it taste just like a creamy, sippable bit of the holidays. It’s easy to see why this tea sells out every year as soon as temperatures drop and festive feelings rise.

A tin of 20 triangular Winter Dream Tea bags is typically $13, but it’s on sale this week only for just $10.

Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf

To buy: Winter Dream Tea, $10 (originally $13) at store.coffeebean.com

More than 130 Winter Dream Tea lovers have left reviews that average to 4.87 stars. They say it’s “absolutely delicious,” and their “favorite tea of all time.”

One shopper said the tea “calms and relaxes” them and added that they highly recommend it not only during the holidays, but year-round, too. “You will not be disappointed,” they said. Another person called the tea “Christmas in a cup,” because it has “all the flavors of the holiday season perfectly rolled into one.”

As you add the Winter Dream Tea to your cart, you can do the rest of your shopping for the tea and coffee fans on your list in the shop’s seasonal section that has even more holiday- and winter-themed varieties to choose from — and plenty of those are on sale now, too. Just be sure to click through this sale quickly, before these fan favorites sell out.