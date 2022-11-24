Lifestyle This Sweet and Spicy Tea That Sells Out Every Year Makes the Perfect Holiday Gift—and It's Just $10 Right Now Our shopping editor is ordering a tin for everyone on her list. By Ariel Scotti Ariel Scotti Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, News & Deals - Six years as a writer and editor in the lifestyle space - Four years specializing in SEO - Contributed 200 ecommerce articles to date driving $280k in revenueExperience Ariel is a writer and editor who has been a professional journalist for six years. After earning a masters in journalism from New York University, she began her career at the New York Daily News where she was a digital producer. There she learned all things SEO, story production, headline crafting, and copy editing. She was promoted to a staff writer role covering all things lifestyle: food, health and wellness, style, beauty, and home. After spending a year writing, Ariel started editing the work of freelancers and editorial assistants.Ariel then spent the next three years of her career focusing her writing and editing on food and health and wellness for InsideHook, RealClearLife, Purewow. She's also freelanced widely for titles like Martha Stewart Living, Home52, Forbes, WeightWatchers, and more.An avid home cook, reader, and skincare lover, Ariel has made herself an expert in the areas she covers in her professional life via her real-life passions. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Updated on November 24, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf A direct line can be drawn between my love for tea and my mom. Growing up alongside a woman who never met a cup of English breakfast, chamomile, or lemon ginger she didn’t immediately warm to left me with little to no choice but to love tea too. My tastes are a little more adventurous than hers (turmeric is my upset stomach go-to), so when I was given the chance to try a cinnamon and clove holiday favorite that sells out every year, I jumped on it. The Winter Dream Tea from Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf is an earthy rooibos and black tea that’s delicately sweet with a hint of spice. The cinnamon and clove in each tea bag balance each other out in a way that allows each flavor to sing without either overpowering the comforting taste of the brew. I added a splash of milk to my first cup after it steeped for about five minutes, which tempered the strength of the tea slightly and made it taste just like a creamy, sippable bit of the holidays. It’s easy to see why this tea sells out every year as soon as temperatures drop and festive feelings rise. A tin of 20 triangular Winter Dream Tea bags is typically $13, but it’s on sale this week only for just $10. Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf To buy: Winter Dream Tea, $10 (originally $13) at store.coffeebean.com More than 130 Winter Dream Tea lovers have left reviews that average to 4.87 stars. They say it’s “absolutely delicious,” and their “favorite tea of all time.” One shopper said the tea “calms and relaxes” them and added that they highly recommend it not only during the holidays, but year-round, too. “You will not be disappointed,” they said. Another person called the tea “Christmas in a cup,” because it has “all the flavors of the holiday season perfectly rolled into one.” As you add the Winter Dream Tea to your cart, you can do the rest of your shopping for the tea and coffee fans on your list in the shop’s seasonal section that has even more holiday- and winter-themed varieties to choose from — and plenty of those are on sale now, too. Just be sure to click through this sale quickly, before these fan favorites sell out. More Early Black Friday Deals: This Versatile, Chef-Approved Pan Took My Paella from Good to Great, and It’s 20% Off Ahead of Black Friday Target’s Early Black Friday Deals Rival the Real Thing with Prices Cut by Nearly 60% This Black Friday, Shop Incredible Deals on Top Cookware from Amazon with Discounts As Steep As 50% Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit