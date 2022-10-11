Spanish Gin and Tonic

Add large pieces of ice to a glass until it's about two-thirds full. With a long-handled spoon, move the ice in circles, vigorously, for about 10 seconds to cool down the glass. Using a cocktail strainer, drain any water that has melted and top off the glass with more ice.

Pour the gin over the ice to chill before adding the tonic.

Pour the tonic over the ice very slowly. Insert a long-handled spoon to the bottom of the glass and gently give a half stir.