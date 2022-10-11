Spanish Gin and Tonic

Be the first to rate & review!

For a Spanish twist on a classic gin and tonic, go heavy on the premium tonic water.

By
Marti Buckley
Photo of Marti Buckley
Marti Buckley

Marti Buckley is an award-winning author, trained chef, and industry expert on Spanish and Basque cuisine, specializing in food, vermouth, wine, and European travel. She lives in San Sebastián, Spain and has been writing for more than 15 years.

Expertise: Spain, France, Basque country, vermouth, pastry.

Experience: Marti Buckley is an American writer and chef from Alabama who has resided in northern Spain since 2010. Her definitive book on Basque cuisine, Basque Country, earned her a prestigious IACP Cookbook Award in the 2019 International category, as well as Best Publication from the Basque Gastronomy Academy. She appears regularly on both Spanish and American television and radio programs, and her work has been featured in Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, National Geographic, and Wine Enthusiast, among others. Marti is co-founder of the International Society for the Preservation & Enjoyment of Vermouth. Her second cookbook, on pintxos, is slated to hit shelves in 2023.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 11, 2022
Gin and Tonic
Photo: Guillermo Riveros / Food Styling by Oset Babür-Winter

In Spain, making a proper gin and tonic is an art form, with entire bars devoted to the drink. Sure, the ingredients might look the same — gin, tonic, ice — but the magic is in the details, from the proportions (tonic-heavy) to the glass (think fishbowl).

Ingredients

  • 1 ¾ ounces gin (such as Tanqueray)

  • 1 bottle premium tonic water, chilled (such as Fever Tree)

  • 1 green lemon or lime 

  • Juniper berries for garnish (optional)

Directions

  1. Add large pieces of ice to a glass until it's about two-thirds full. With a long-handled spoon, move the ice in circles, vigorously, for about 10 seconds to cool down the glass. Using a cocktail strainer, drain any water that has melted and top off the glass with more ice.

  2. Pour the gin over the ice to chill before adding the tonic.

  3. Pour the tonic over the ice very slowly. Insert a long-handled spoon to the bottom of the glass and gently give a half stir.

  4. Hold the green lemon over the glass, and with the large hole of a citrus zester, remove one strip of peel and allow it to fall into the glass. Repeat twice more to allow the citrus's essential oils to mist the drink—whether the last two peels fall in the drink is up to you. Add a few juniper berries for aesthetic effect, if desired, and serve.

Note: Green lemon is preferred for its unique and highly aromatic oils. It is simply lemon that has been picked before fully ripening. If possible, splurge on large, industrially frozen ice, which melts slowly and won't taste like a freezer.

Related Articles
Best Teapots of 2022
The 7 Best Teapots of 2022
Best Citrus Juicers
The Best Citrus Juicers for Making Fresh Juice at Home
Best Zesters for Citrus, Spices, Cheese, and More
The Best Zesters for Citrus, Spices, Cheese, and More
A person garnishes a freshly made cocktail
When to Shake Or Stir Your Drink
Most Mistreated Tools in Your Kitchen
The 12 Most Mistreated Tools in Your Kitchen
Tamarind Mezcal Sour Recipe
14 Helpful Tools for Making Summer Drinks
A gin martini resting on a bar
Take Yourself on a Gin Cocktail Tour of London
A martini with vermouth
Vermouth — Here's What You Need to Know
OXO Steel Single Wall Cocktail Shaker
The 9 Best Cocktail Shakers, According to Experts
Williams Sonoma Crafthouse by Fortessa Cocktail Shaker Set
The 22 Best Gifts for Cocktail Lovers
Perfect Kitchen Gifts for New Homeowners
The Best Kitchen Gifts for New Homeowners
A person grilling vegetables and meats
Food & Wine's Best Barbecue and Grilling Tips from the '70s, '80s, and '90s
best nonstick cookware sets
These Are the Best Nonstick Cookware Sets, Based On Our Tests
amazon deals under $25
25 Top-Rated Kitchen Products Under $25 Every Home Cook Should Own
Lemon-Olive Oil Semifreddo with Blueberry Compote
Lemon-Olive Oil Semifreddo with Blueberry Compote
19 hrs
Whiskey Decanters
The 8 Best Whiskey Decanters for Your Home Bar