Recipes Cocktails Rebujito Be the first to rate & review! Refreshing and surprisingly simple, this classic Spanish cocktail is perfect for lazy summer afternoons. By Marti Buckley Published on October 6, 2022 Servings: 1 Yield: 1 The rebujito hails from the south of Spain, where the local wine is fortified sherry and the high temperatures call for something cool and refreshing. Lemon-lime soda is added to a base of sherry, muddled with mint, mixed, and served, a favorite for local festivals. Ingredients 3 ounces dry sherry, preferably manzanilla or fino 6 ounces Lemon-lime soda (such as 7-Up or Sprite) 5-6 leaves of mint 1 slice of lemon Directions Add large pieces of ice and the mint leaves to a glass. Pour the sherry over the ice. Pour the lemon-lime soda slowly over the mixture. Insert a long-handled spoon to the bottom of the glass and gently give a half stir. Garnish with the lemon slice and, if desired, another sprig of mint and serve.