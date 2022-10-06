Rebujito

Refreshing and surprisingly simple, this classic Spanish cocktail is perfect for lazy summer afternoons.

Marti Buckley
Marti Buckley

Marti Buckley is an award-winning author, trained chef, and industry expert on Spanish and Basque cuisine, specializing in food, vermouth, wine, and European travel. She lives in San Sebastián, Spain and has been writing for more than 15 years.

Expertise: Spain, France, Basque country, vermouth, pastry.

Experience: Marti Buckley is an American writer and chef from Alabama who has resided in northern Spain since 2010. Her definitive book on Basque cuisine, Basque Country, earned her a prestigious IACP Cookbook Award in the 2019 International category, as well as Best Publication from the Basque Gastronomy Academy. She appears regularly on both Spanish and American television and radio programs, and her work has been featured in Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, National Geographic, and Wine Enthusiast, among others. Marti is co-founder of the International Society for the Preservation & Enjoyment of Vermouth. Her second cookbook, on pintxos, is slated to hit shelves in 2023.

Published on October 6, 2022
Rebujito
Photo: Guillermo Riveros / Food Styling by Oset Babür-Winter
Servings:
1
Yield:
1

The rebujito hails from the south of Spain, where the local wine is fortified sherry and the high temperatures call for something cool and refreshing. Lemon-lime soda is added to a base of sherry, muddled with mint, mixed, and served, a favorite for local festivals.

Ingredients

  • 3 ounces dry sherry, preferably manzanilla or fino

  • 6 ounces Lemon-lime soda (such as 7-Up or Sprite)

  • 5-6 leaves of mint

  • 1 slice of lemon

Directions

  1. Add large pieces of ice and the mint leaves to a glass. Pour the sherry over the ice. Pour the lemon-lime soda slowly over the mixture.

  2. Insert a long-handled spoon to the bottom of the glass and gently give a half stir. Garnish with the lemon slice and, if desired, another sprig of mint and serve.

