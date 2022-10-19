Recipes Cocktails Honey Trap Be the first to rate & review! Smoky, sweet, tart, and pleasantly warming, the Honey Trap is the perfect autumnal cocktail for a tequila lover. By Lucy Simon Lucy Simon Instagram Title: Editorial Assistant, Wine - Food & WineLucy Simon is a New York-based wine, spirits, and food writer who has been working and studying the industry for over five years and has been with Food & Wine since the spring of 2021.Expertise: wine & spirits, cocktails, restaurants, food systems, recipe development.Experience: Lucy Simon has always been infatuated with the world of food and beverage. As a kid she toggled between the Food Network and Disney Channel, balancing cartoons with cooking shows. Lucy grew up surrounded by wine and gained an appreciation for it at an early age from her grandfather who was an importer and whose cellar she loved exploring.While studying food systems at Tufts University, Lucy spent her weekends working at one of Boston's busiest restaurants where she fell in love with the industry. After returning to her hometown of NYC, she continued her beverage education cooking and curating the menu at Accidental Bar, a sake bar in the East Village. Lucy joined team Food & Wine in the Spring of 2021 and has worked for both print and video, and her written work can be seen in a variety of sections across the magazine. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 19, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Guillermo Riveros Servings: 1 Jump to recipe Ginger juice and honey come together with tart lemon and Mijenta Reposado tequila in this warming cocktail developed by veteran bartender Julio Xoxocotla of Bar Lula in New York City. Xoxocotla leans on the power of smoky notes, using Reposado tequila that has been aged in oak for many months to impart both warm caramel and vanilla flavors. A light rinse with mezcal in the glass before pouring in the cocktail makes for a pleasant double dose of smoke, which perfumes the glass without altering the flavor of the cocktail. A key step to this cocktail is making the honey syrup. While it may seem like a complicated process, all you need to do is combine one part honey with one part hot water and stir until the honey totally dissolves into the water. Unlike simple syrup, which leans on white sugar, honey syrup has a rich flavor and can be customized using different types of honey. Play around with local varieties, or even lightly flavored honey to alter the taste of your syrup. In the Honey Trap, the syrup provides sweetness which balances the spicy ginger juice and tart lemon. It also adds a rich mouthfeel that rounds out the drink. You can make a bigger batch of the honey syrup and store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three weeks — it is an incredibly versatile ingredient to have on hand, use honey syrup to sweeten tea or coffee, to drizzle over fruit, or even add to oatmeal. Perhaps the best part about this drink? The salty and spicy rim. Xoxocotla combines salt, turmeric, and bee pollen which brings a big hit of savory flavor as you sip. The bee pollen plays off one of the drinks key ingredients, where the drink gets its name: honey. While the bee pollen gives the rim a gorgeous, textured finish, it also adds a floral sweetness, and a bit of bitterness. The combination of spicy, earthy turmeric and bee pollen makes the rim of this glass totally unique and memorable. Make this gorgeous cocktail at home or visit Bar Lula in New York City to get one from the source. Ingredients 1 tablespoon (1/2 ounces) bee pollen 1 tablespoon (1/2 ounces) Kosher salt 3 tablespoons (1 1/2 ounces) Mijenta Reposado Tequila 1 1/2 tablespoons (3/4 ounces) honey syrup 1 1/2 tablespoons (3/4 ounces) lemon juice 1/2 tablespoon (1/4 ounces) ginger juice 1/2 tablespoon (1/4 ounces) Mezcal Directions Make bee pollen salt. Combine bee pollen, salt, and turmeric. Mix well to remove clumps. Rim a rocks glass with the bee pollen salt, using honey. Rinse glass with mezcal, then pour out the contents. Combine Reposado tequila, honey, lemon juice, and ginger juice in a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into the rocks glass over fresh ice. Enjoy immediately. Rate it Print