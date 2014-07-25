21 Tasty Wine Cocktails to Make in 2020

By Food & Wine
Updated March 08, 2017
Wine cocktails are having a moment once again, and for good reason. As pretty as they are light and refreshing, they make for a smart drink whether you’re serving for two or 22. Spritzes and sangrias are perfect to make in batches and are both festive and low-lift for entertaining a crowd without anyone going thirsty. There are wine cocktail recipes for every season, every holiday, and every occasion you can imagine. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite recipes for wine cocktails and spritzes you’ll want to use again and again. Grab a bottle or two of your wine of choice and get mixing.

Appellation Cooler

David Malosh
"I want to give the white wine spritzer its rightful place in the cocktail world," says New York City bartender Natasha David. She upgrades the oft-diluted, lightweight drink with basil-infused vermouth and Cocci Americano, a bitter aperitif wine. Her pro tip: "Make sure to eat those punch-soaked cucumber slices!"

Everything's Coming Up Rosé

David Malosh
Natasha David, co-owner of Nitecap in New York City, creates this sophisticated sangria by combining rose wine with pleasantly bitter Aperol and delicate, floral hibiscus tea.

Sonoma

David Malosh
Devon Tarby of L.A.'s Walker Inn uses an unoaked Chardonnay here because it won't overwhelm the other ingredients in this refreshing cocktail. To make all the sublte flavors pop, she stirs in a couple of drops of a saltwater solution--which can also be added to tart drinks, like a daiquiri.

Beaujolais Cobbler with Raspberry Shrub

This sangria-like drink is a cobbler—a classic cocktail combining some kind of liquor or wine with sugar and fresh fruit. John Salas spikes his with a vinegar syrup called a shrub, for a tart, refreshing, complex edge.

Rosé Sangria with Cranberries and Apples

Petrina Tinslay
This strong but not overly sweet sangria is nicely spiced with cinnamon, anise and cloves and it has just enough crushed red pepper to give it a tiny kick.

Late-Harvest Wine and Campari Cocktails

When he's grilling for pleasure on a hot summer night, Francis Mallmann invariably has a cool cocktail in his free hand. The extra-refreshing one here combines sweet wine and the bitter Italian aperitif Campari.

Brandy-Wine Punch

Vino Francesca

Gary Sullivan created this food-friendly sangria around rosé. "I wanted to maintain the wine's fresh fruit flavors," he says.

Watermelon Sangria

Sangria, a Spanish variation on traditional punch composed of wine, fruit and brandy, was formally introduced to America at the 1964 World's Fair in New York City. Chef Andrew Zimmerman created this seasonal sangria for the summer with vodka instead of brandy.

Delta

Yuzu wine is made from the Japanese citrus fruit that tastes like a combination of lemon, lime and grapefruit. Kiuchi brand wine, a good option, is sold online and in specialty wine stores.

Vin d'Orange

This cocktail uses white wine that's been infused with oranges.

The Paysan

A fruity red wine, like Pinot Noir, and Chambord form the base of this cocktail.

Mulled Red Wine with Muscovado Sugar

Terry Monk
Faced with two half-empty bottles of Zinfandel, Marcia Kiesel came up with this warm mulled wine, spiced with fennel seeds and cinnamon.

Ruby Red Spritz

Victor Protasio
This rosy, bittersweet aperitif will prime your appetite. If you want it sweeter, add a dash of simple syrup, or replace the fizzy soda water with a splash of grapefruit soda.

Pomegranate-Ginger Spritz

Victor Protasio
Pomegranates are winter’s most stunning fruit; here they provide both a sweet, wine-colored base and a jewel-like garnish. The baking-spice notes of Angostura bitters soften the juice’s tartness with a cozy flavor.

Earl Grey–Aquavit Spritz

Victor Protasio
Honey simple syrup is even easier to prepare than standard simple syrup; just vigorously stir together honey and water until well combined. The mellow, floral sweetness of the honey syrup pairs perfectly a touch of lemon in this tea-infused cocktail.

Classic Kir Cocktail

Aligoté is a white grape from Burgundy. This acidic wine’s strong minerality and crisp, citrus flavors are perfect for stimulating your appetite.

Pineau Spritz

The combination of lightly fruity Pineau with plenty of citrus and bubbles (plus bitters and honey syrup) makes for a drink worthy of company on even the tightest of timelines.

Madeira Cobbler

Victor Protasio
Cobblers have been cooling people down since colonial times. Kirk Estopinal’s recipe from Cane & Table in New Orleans beats the swelter with fortified wine, dark rum, and lots of ice.

Cucumber-Rose Gin Spritz

Victor Protasio
A classic combination of gin, lemon, and club soda gets a refreshing twist with cucumber, basil, and black cardamom infused syrup. Dried rose petals add a subtle floral flavor and act as a beautiful garnish.

Sanibel Sangria

Victor Protasio
Fresh raspberries and the tangy punch of hibiscus tea make this rosy-red sangria bright and tart from bartender Chelsea Leigh Barrett of Mother of Pearl in New York. Use decent bubbles, such as a rosé Cava—it'll make a difference in the final flavor.

