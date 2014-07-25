21 Tasty Wine Cocktails to Make in 2020
Appellation Cooler
"I want to give the white wine spritzer its rightful place in the cocktail world," says New York City bartender Natasha David. She upgrades the oft-diluted, lightweight drink with basil-infused vermouth and Cocci Americano, a bitter aperitif wine. Her pro tip: "Make sure to eat those punch-soaked cucumber slices!"
Everything's Coming Up Rosé
Natasha David, co-owner of Nitecap in New York City, creates this sophisticated sangria by combining rose wine with pleasantly bitter Aperol and delicate, floral hibiscus tea.
Sonoma
Devon Tarby of L.A.'s Walker Inn uses an unoaked Chardonnay here because it won't overwhelm the other ingredients in this refreshing cocktail. To make all the sublte flavors pop, she stirs in a couple of drops of a saltwater solution--which can also be added to tart drinks, like a daiquiri.
Beaujolais Cobbler with Raspberry Shrub
This sangria-like drink is a cobbler—a classic cocktail combining some kind of liquor or wine with sugar and fresh fruit. John Salas spikes his with a vinegar syrup called a shrub, for a tart, refreshing, complex edge.
Rosé Sangria with Cranberries and Apples
This strong but not overly sweet sangria is nicely spiced with cinnamon, anise and cloves and it has just enough crushed red pepper to give it a tiny kick.
Late-Harvest Wine and Campari Cocktails
When he's grilling for pleasure on a hot summer night, Francis Mallmann invariably has a cool cocktail in his free hand. The extra-refreshing one here combines sweet wine and the bitter Italian aperitif Campari.
Brandy-Wine Punch
Vino Francesca
Gary Sullivan created this food-friendly sangria around rosé. "I wanted to maintain the wine's fresh fruit flavors," he says.
Watermelon Sangria
Sangria, a Spanish variation on traditional punch composed of wine, fruit and brandy, was formally introduced to America at the 1964 World's Fair in New York City. Chef Andrew Zimmerman created this seasonal sangria for the summer with vodka instead of brandy.
Delta
Yuzu wine is made from the Japanese citrus fruit that tastes like a combination of lemon, lime and grapefruit. Kiuchi brand wine, a good option, is sold online and in specialty wine stores.
Vin d'Orange
This cocktail uses white wine that's been infused with oranges.
The Paysan
A fruity red wine, like Pinot Noir, and Chambord form the base of this cocktail.
Mulled Red Wine with Muscovado Sugar
Faced with two half-empty bottles of Zinfandel, Marcia Kiesel came up with this warm mulled wine, spiced with fennel seeds and cinnamon.
Ruby Red Spritz
This rosy, bittersweet aperitif will prime your appetite. If you want it sweeter, add a dash of simple syrup, or replace the fizzy soda water with a splash of grapefruit soda.
Pomegranate-Ginger Spritz
Pomegranates are winter’s most stunning fruit; here they provide both a sweet, wine-colored base and a jewel-like garnish. The baking-spice notes of Angostura bitters soften the juice’s tartness with a cozy flavor.
Earl Grey–Aquavit Spritz
Honey simple syrup is even easier to prepare than standard simple syrup; just vigorously stir together honey and water until well combined. The mellow, floral sweetness of the honey syrup pairs perfectly a touch of lemon in this tea-infused cocktail.
Classic Kir Cocktail
Aligoté is a white grape from Burgundy. This acidic wine’s strong minerality and crisp, citrus flavors are perfect for stimulating your appetite.
Pineau Spritz
The combination of lightly fruity Pineau with plenty of citrus and bubbles (plus bitters and honey syrup) makes for a drink worthy of company on even the tightest of timelines.
Madeira Cobbler
Cobblers have been cooling people down since colonial times. Kirk Estopinal’s recipe from Cane & Table in New Orleans beats the swelter with fortified wine, dark rum, and lots of ice.
Cucumber-Rose Gin Spritz
A classic combination of gin, lemon, and club soda gets a refreshing twist with cucumber, basil, and black cardamom infused syrup. Dried rose petals add a subtle floral flavor and act as a beautiful garnish.
Sanibel Sangria
Fresh raspberries and the tangy punch of hibiscus tea make this rosy-red sangria bright and tart from bartender Chelsea Leigh Barrett of Mother of Pearl in New York. Use decent bubbles, such as a rosé Cava—it'll make a difference in the final flavor.