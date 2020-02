21 Tasty Wine Cocktails to Make in 2020

Wine cocktails are having a moment once again, and for good reason. As pretty as they are light and refreshing, they make for a smart drink whether you’re serving for two or 22. Spritzes and sangrias are perfect to make in batches and are both festive and low-lift for entertaining a crowd without anyone going thirsty. There are wine cocktail recipes for every season, every holiday, and every occasion you can imagine. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite recipes for wine cocktails and spritzes you’ll want to use again and again. Grab a bottle or two of your wine of choice and get mixing.