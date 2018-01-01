Red, white or rose—we drink it all. Though wine is very enjoyable on its own, it pairs exceptionally well with fruit and herbs in refreshing cocktails. Your go-to wine cocktail is probably a pitcher of sangria, but wine can be used in so many different ways to create delicious drinks. Sparkling wine is great for fizzy breakfast cocktails like mimosas and bellinis, and topping off a punchbowl with a bottle of Prosecco is never a bad idea. For a more traditional cocktail, try a Vin d’Orange, which is made with orange-infused white wine and shaken with simple syrup and ice. One of our favorite wine cocktails is simply mixing sweet white wine with Campari and orange juice—it’s the perfect big-batch cocktail for a summer day. Get these recipes and more from F&W.