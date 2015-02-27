26 Perfect Whiskey Cocktails to Make Right Now

By Food & Wine and Megan Soll
Updated February 28, 2020
Victor Protasio
No matter how your favorite label spells it, a great whiskey (or whisky) cocktail can thaw you during the lingering months of winter or cool you down when the weather hits a heatwave. We love to sip a classic Manhattan cocktail with rye just as much as a playful punch with bourbon. Looking for a refreshing sip? Try a fruity take on a whiskey sour or a mint julep. Lacking a strong sweet tooth? Whiskey recipes don’t have to be sweet, as long as bitters and Aperol are around. Read on for some of our favorite whiskey cocktails and punches for every time of year.
Start Slideshow

1 of 26

Shark Eye

© David Malosh
Go to Recipe

Bourbon and rye give a potent kick to this playful cocktail. At Mother of Pearl in New York City, Jane Danger serves the drink in a shark mug garnished with two thin pineapple fronds arranged to look like a fish.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 26

In Cold Blood

David Malosh
Go to Recipe

Andrew Volk says this is currently the most popular order at Portland Hunt & Alpine Club in Maine. The drink, according to Volk, is "approachable but geeky with the salt"—which he adds to balance the bitterness of the artichoke-flavored aperitif Cynar.

3 of 26

Gaelic Punch

Tina Rupp
Go to Recipe

For hot punches, young Irish whiskeys work best. Heat intensifies the tannic edge of older whiskeys; young ones stay smooth.

Advertisement

4 of 26

Bufala Negra

Go to Recipe

At The Oakroom, where Al Capone regularly played poker in the 1920s, the bartenders use bourbon from Buffalo Trace Distillery in nearby Frankfort, Kentucky.

5 of 26

Descanso Beach Smash

TINA RUPP
Go to Recipe

John Coltharp noticed many beach bars focused on sweet drinks like piña coladas, and came up with this pleasantly bitter and refreshing concoction—with Aperol from the well-stocked bar.

6 of 26

Barm Brack

Tina Rupp
Go to Recipe

This creamy, spiced drink honors an Irish Halloween bread called barm brack, which contains currants and raisins.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 26

Felicitation Punch

Go to Recipe

In this pleasantly tart punch, David Wondrich mixes Irish whisky with gin to mimic the taste of a richer, older style of gin.

8 of 26

Colorado Cooler

Go to Recipe

Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey is a distinctive small-batch whiskey made in Denver from 100 percent malted barley. The flavor is malty and slightly vanilla-y.

9 of 26

Cork County Bubbles

PHOTO © TINA RUPP
Go to Recipe

Mixologist John Coltharp likes making this Champagne cocktail with herbal, woody Jameson 12-year Irish whiskey (made in Ireland's County Cork).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 26

Rock 'n' Rolla

© David Malosh
Go to Recipe

Apple juice, lemon juice, and maple syrup make this take on a bourbon sour accessible and easy to prepare.

11 of 26

Rob Rye

Go to Recipe

At San Francisco’s Linden Room, Ron Boyd created a floral white vermouth featuring chamomile, dried artichokes, and coriander, which he stirs into his twist on the classic Rob Roy cocktail.

12 of 26

Bottled Manhattan 

Greg DuPree
Go to Recipe

Pre-mixing batches of this rye-forward Manhattan from Existing Conditions in Greenwich Village and chilling them beforehand prevents dilution before pouring the cocktail, resulting in a perfect drink every time. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 26

Big Batch Rye Sours

Gregory DuPree
Go to Recipe

Hibiscus flowers, curaçao, and lemon juice bring bright and refreshing floral notes to this rye-based cocktail. You can also make it a day ahead and keep it chilled until you’re ready to serve.

14 of 26

Old-Fashioned

Lucas Allen
Go to Recipe

According to cocktail historian David Wondrich, the old-fashioned is a direct descendant of the earliest known “true” cocktail, which in 1806 consisted of “a little water, a little sugar, a lot of liquor and a couple splashes of bitters.”

15 of 26

Blackberry-Mint Julep

PEDEN + MUNK
Go to Recipe

Adding blackberries to a mint julep adds fruity flavor to the classic warm-weather cocktail.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 26

Matcha Highball

Lucas Allen
Go to Recipe

A trip to Japan inspired Denver bartender Jason Patz to combine matcha (a vivid green-tea powder) with Japanese whisky.

17 of 26

Lady Irish

Go to Recipe

Sean Muldoon likes drinking this tart, sherry-spiked Champagne cocktail with shellfish, especially shrimp, lobster, or crab.

18 of 26

The Belmont

Go to Recipe

To replicate the flavor of smoked Galliano, which chef Angie Mar creates and uses at The Beatrice Inn, this version of the cocktail uses smoky Islay Scotch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 26

Manhattan

Wendell T. Webber
Go to Recipe

According to popular legend, this cocktail was created at the Manhattan Club in 1874, at a party given by Winston Churchill's American mother to celebrate Samuel J. Tilden's election as governor of New York.

20 of 26

Commodore 64

Go to Recipe

This pre-dinner drink is an orange-infused variation on the Commodore No. 2 (bourbon, crème de cacao, lemon juice, and grenadine) from the Old Waldorf-Astoria Bar Book.

21 of 26

Caffè Di Alpi

Go to Recipe

Warming cocktails on your mind? Bartender Steve Peters dreamed up Caffè di Alpi ("Alpine Coffee" in Italian) as a deliciously warming après-ski drink.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 26

The Bobby Boucher

Go to Recipe

Based on the Bobby Burns cocktail of the 1930s, this cocktail trades scotch for bourbon and vermouth for cherry Herring, making it a little Southern and sweet.

23 of 26

Kentucky Special

Go to Recipe

At The Woodsman Tavern in Portland, Oregon, mixologist Evan Zimmerman infuses cherry liqueur with the smoked tea Lapsang souchong. The result? An excellent riff on an old-fashioned.

24 of 26

Sazerac

Lucas Allen
Go to Recipe

After the grape-killing phylloxera epidemic in France all but wiped out Cognac production in the 1870s, bartenders replaced it with American-made rye whiskey. The recipe here is for the “modern” (rye-based) Sazerac.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 26

Po Po Punch

Go to Recipe

This citrusy, tiki-style punch is from mixologist Joaquín Simó. It features orange-spiced Ramazzotti Amaro (a bittersweet herbal Italian digestif) and homemade orange cordial.

26 of 26

Hello Friday

Victor Protasio
Go to Recipe

Spicy ginger ale and the baking-spice notes from a big hit of Angostura bitters perk up the bourbon in this bubbly reviver from Chall Gray at Little Jumbo in Asheville, North Carolina. If you can’t find Blenheim, look for ginger beer.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.foodandwine.com