The Elevators of a New York Hotel Are Turning Into Bars for Pride Week

Picture it: You’re walking into the elevator of a high-end hotel. Odds are you’re expecting soothing music, maybe a friendly bellhop. Odds are you’re not expecting a miniature drag bar in said elevator. But hey, it’s Pride Week. Embrace the unexpected.

This coming Friday, June 23, in honor of Pride Week, all four W Hotels of New York will launch “Drag Queen Sips” — a happy hour pop-up hidden within the lifts of each hotel, where New York drag queens and performers will greet guests with brightly-colored complimentary cocktails (every shade of the rainbow, naturally) and plenty of good cheer.

If your Friday would be made better by the award-winning drag queen and comedian Marti Gould Cummings serving you a “Pink Flamingos” (Four Pillars Rare Dry Gin, cranberry, grapefruit, Peychaud’s), you’re in the right place. “It’ll give guests the full NYC Pride experience,” says Cummings. “They’ll be staying at a luxury hotel in the best city in the world with a drag queen in the elevator. Who could ask for a better visit?"

“We believe in always defying expectations,” says Tanya De Costa, marketing manager at W New York - Union Square, “and we’re excited to be celebrating an iconic cultural event such as Pride connected to such bold, creative talents.”

In addition to Marti Gould Cummings at the W New York - Downtown from 3:30 to 6:30, you’ll find Monet at the W New York - Union Square with a “Shante, You Stay” (Four Pillars Navy Strength gin, Dolin sweet vermouth, orange juice) from 3:00-6:00pm.

At W New York - Times Square, it’s Pixie Aventura, serving the “Karma Chameleon” (with VDKA 6100, cucumber, lemon, and mint) from 4:00-7:00pm; and at the W New York, Dina Delicious with the “Let’s Have A Ki-Ki” (VDKA 6100, blue Curaçao, lemon) from 5:00-8:00pm.

Would that every elevator in the city were a mini-party with cocktails and drag queens. Have a drink for us, and happy Pride.