The Easiest Way to Get Turmeric in Your Cocktails

Turmeric: It’s officially A Thing. Turmeric lattes are as popular as matcha; turmeric cocktails are popping up at bars across the country. And while there’s nothing wrong with using the root itself, we’ve found a much easier way to incorporate the flavor in drinks: Turmeric cordial.

Produced by Tamworth Distilling, out of New Hampshire, “Von Humbolt’s Turmeric Cordial” is beautifully made. With the distinctive earthy, bitter flavor of turmeric amped up with coriander and orange, it almost reminds us of some amari (Italian bitter liqueurs) but with a character all its own.

Sipped alone after dinner, it’s a great digestif, but we prefer it in these three cocktails. Give them a try.

Easy: Turmeric Spritz

Carey Jones

The intense, bitter liqueur takes well to a little lightening up, with sparkling wine, club soda, and a lemon garnish for a citrus lift. A bone-dry spritz that’s a perfect way to kick off any evening.

Instructions: In a large wine glass with ice, combine two ounces of turmeric cordial, three ounces of sparkling wine, and one ounce of club soda. Garnish with a thin lemon wheel.

Intermediate: Turmeric Mule

Carey Jones

Turmeric and ginger are a great flavor pairing — both rooty, both intense — so we figured that a turmeric mule was a no-brainer. Sure enough, the turmeric cordial is delicious with ginger beer, vodka, and a good dose of lime. Easy-drinking but complex.

Instructions: In a cocktail shaker with ice, combine 3/4 ounce of vodka, 3/4 ounce of turmeric cordial, 3/4 ounce of fresh lime juice, and 1/2 ounce simple syrup. Shake until well-chilled, then strain into a tall glass with fresh ice. Top with an ounce of ginger beer and stir briefly. Garnish with a few thin lime wheels.

Advanced: Turmeric Colada

Carey Jones

Maybe we’ve just had one too many turmeric lattes, but we’re of the opinion that it really is a great flavor for anything rich and creamy. Case in point? A piña colada. Believe it: The turmeric is an intriguing earthy background note in a bright drink of pineapple, lime, and coconut. (And rum, naturally.)

In a cocktail shaker with ice, combine an ounce of white rum, an ounce of turmeric cordial, 1/2 ounce of coconut milk, 3/4 ounce pineapple juice, 1/4 ounce of fresh lime juice, and 1/4 ounce simple syrup. Shake until well-chilled, then strain into a chilled coup. Garnish with a triangle of pineapple.