Triple sec is an orange-flavored liqueur made from dried orange peels. You can drink it neat as an after-dinner treat, but it's typically added to popular cocktails like a Long Island iced tea, Cosmo, Kamikaze and Sidecar. One of the most recognizable brands of triple sec is Cointreau. If you're looking to infuse your next drink with delicious orange flavor, use F&W's guide to find our favorite cocktails recipes that incorporate this tasty liqueur.