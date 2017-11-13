10 Cranberry Cocktails to Drink This Thanksgiving

If turkey with Aunt Linda's cranberry sauce is your favorite part of Thanksgiving dinner, then you're going to love these sweet and sour cocktails. Don't worry – none of them actually involve any turkey meat.

This bubbly, red cocktail is fall's answer to summer's Aperol spritz. The numerous cranberries in this concoction complement the hard cider and the Aperol. It is an excellent drink for fall entertaining, whether it's served during a cocktail party or to sip on before dinner.

Cranberry Spice Cocktail

This cocktail uses both cranberry-anise bitters and 13 actual cranberries, as well as a variety of other fruits and spices, to make it the perfect late-autumn drink.

Rosé Sangria with Cranberries and Apples

For a drink that's all kinds of pink, try this sangria made with cranberry juice and rosé.

Cranberry Caipirinha

For a more tropical thanksgiving, try this cranberry twist on a drink that, according to Wikipedia, is Brazil's national cocktail.

© Carey Jones

Cranberry Manhattan

You can check out three cranberry cocktail recipes here, including, if you scroll down, a cranberry variation on the Manhattan, with rye, cranberry juice and vermouth.

© JOHN KERNICK

Sawtooth Mountain Breezes

Cranberry juice, grapefruit juice, vodka and lime make up this delightfully tart take on the sea breeze.

© Carey Jones

Cranberry Champagne Cocktail

For a quick, easy drink you can make this Thanksgiving and then bring back for New Year's, mix sparkling wine, cranberry bitters and a couple cranberries.

Cranberry Cocktail Sauce

For a cocktail that you can make with your leftover Thanksgiving ingredients, this one adds cranberry sauce syrup to gin and cranberry liqueur for a drink so turkey friendly that you might be tempted to pour it out of your glass and onto your plate.

Cosmopolitan with Vodka Infusion

How can you talk about cranberry cocktails without including the cosmopolitan? Vodka, cranberry juice and lime juice are the key ingredients in this Sex and the City classic.

Blood Orange Cosmo

If you love cosmos but want to switch things up a little bit, this blood orange twist on the traditional recipe, made with cranberry-raspberry juice, should do the trick.

Cranberry Sparkler

Cranberry, lime and seltzer make this refreshing cocktail. It's a little summery, but that doesn't make it any less delicious.