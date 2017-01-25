Top 10 Blanco Tequilas

If you blithely follow the interwebs, you may have come to the conclusion that tequila is a miracle drink. In the past year, stories have bounced around about the wonders of Mexico’s most famous spirit: It’ll help you lose weight, improve the bacteria in your gut, lower blood sugar levels, fight cholesterol and even reduce your chances of developing dementia. Most of these claims, unfortunately, are boneheaded. And, honestly, declaring any 80-proof liquor to be “good for you” is mighty suspect in the first place.  However, there is a tiny shred of truth to the idea that tequila won’t damage you as cavalierly as some other spirits might.  One hundred percent blue agave blanco tequilas—which, unlike reposados or añejos, aren’t aged in wood—are low in congeners, the chemical impurities that are hard for your system to process and can exacerbate hangovers. Also, since these tequilas are made solely from a succulent plant and not a grain, the gluten-averse among us can relax. But will tequila make you thinner? Well...it has no fewer calories than any other spirit of equal strength. But if you drink it straight, at least you’re not adding any calories. And our favorite bottles, featured here, all  taste fantastic in a glass by themselves, with a rock or without. —Ray Isle

Espolòn Blanco ($26)

Espolòn Blanco ($26)

A perennial value in 100 percent agave tequilas, with a silky texture and a spicy kick. 

Tapatio Blanco ($36)

Tapatio Blanco ($36) 

Smoky and complex, with anise and classic herbaceous agave notes. Plus, it’s a steal for a liter. 

Astral ($39)

Astral ($39)  

For this potent, floral tequila,  the juice from the crushed  agave ferments together with  the pulp—a long-abandoned traditional approach. 

Casa Noble Crystal ($40)

Casa Noble Crystal ($40) 

Vegetal and funky (in a good way), this formidable blanco is one  of the few that’s certified organic.

Siembra Valles Blanco ($40)

Siembra Valles Blanco ($40)

Agave from the Jalisco lowlands helps give this blanco  its earthy character (highlands tequilas tend to be fruitier). 

Pasote Blanco ($45)

Pasote Blanco ($45) 

This subtle tequila from master distiller Felipe Camarena heads toward the lighter, greener side of agave, with grass and mint. 

Fortaleza Blanco ($50)

Fortaleza Blanco ($50) 

Guillermo Sauza started Fortaleza almost 30 years after his family sold its namesake brand. All of his tequilas—including this minty, unaged version—are superb. 

8 of 10 © Sazerac Company

Expresiones Del Corazón Artisanal Edition Blanco ($60) 

Agave at two different sugar levels is distilled and blended for this flavorful blanco—think eucalyptus, black pepper and plantain. 

Roca Patrón Silver ($69)

Roca Patrón Silver ($69) 

Emphatically agave-scented, this is made with the traditional tahona method, using a two-ton volcanic rock to crush the roasted piñas.

Casa Dragones Blanco ($75)

Casa Dragones Blanco ($75)

This smooth bottling with lime peel and pine needle notes is so good, who cares if it’s healthy?

