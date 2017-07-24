Essential Blanco Tequilas to Stock in Your Liquor Cabinet

All good tequilas are made from 100 percent blue agave—never buy a bottle that doesn’t state that right on the label. Plenty of inexpensive tequilas are mixto, cut with other spirits. (Cuervo Gold, we’re looking at you.) But Pueblo Viejo is a crazy value at around $20 and is bright, fruity, and dynamic—exactly what you want in your margarita.

Find it in: Most large liquor stores