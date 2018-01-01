Making tequila is a long process that typically takes five to eight years and is subject to a lot of regulations. Producers must used the blue agave plant (one of 200 varieties in Mexico) and can only produce tequila in certain states—mainly Jalisco. But all that hard work and care that goes into the tequila-making process shows up in the final spirit. A good tequila should be rich and smooth with spicy, complex flavors behind the alcohol. F&W's guide explores refreshing ways to enjoy this spirit and tips about the best brands to try.