This Spiced Pear Liqueur We're Obsessed with Is Actually Great All Year Round

The brilliance of good fruit liqueurs is that they’re available to us in all seasons.

May 24, 2018

We often use fruit liqueurs and spirits that correspond with the season: Berry liqueur in summer, apple brandy in the fall. 

But the brilliance of good fruit liqueurs is that they’re available to us in all seasons. And so when we find a liqueur we’re obsessed with — like this Spiced Pear Liqueur from St. George Spirits — there’s nothing that stops us from pouring it into everything. And we mean, everything. (In truth, we almost finished the bottle before we remembered we should test a few cocktails with it.) 

The Spiced Pear Liqueur is genuinely juicy, with a vivid, ripe pear flavor, against a backdrop of cinnamon and clove. It’s rich and luscious on the tongue, and takes well to every spirit we can think of — from light spirits like vodka and gin, to long-aged rums and Cognacs. Have we gushed enough? This stuff is delicious. Here are three original cocktails to try it in. 

Pear & Cognac 

A classic pre-dinner drink in the Cognac-producing regions of France is a simple highball: Cognac and tonic. We love how the rich French brandy melds with the lively tonic, and the spiced pear liqueur slides right in, with a little lemon and soda to cut the sweetness. Almost criminally easy to drink. 

Instructions: In a cocktail shaker with ice, combine an ounce of Cognac (we love H by Hine), an ounce of spiced pear liqueur, half an ounce of fresh lemon juice, and half an ounce of simple syrup. Shake until very well-chilled, and strain into a tall glass with fresh ice. Top with an ounce of soda and an ounce of tonic, stir briefly, and garnish with some lemon wheels and a few fanned-out pear slivers. This drink definitely calls for a straw. 

Pear & Tequila 

Not quite a margarita, but sure to appeal to margarita fans. We’re using reposado tequila, which spends a little time in the barrel, along with the spiced pear liqueur and a little citrus. We’d never thought to pair tequila and pear before, but goes to show you — this stuff goes with everything.  

Instructions: In a cocktail shaker with ice, combine an ounce and a half of reposado tequila, an ounce of spiced pear liqueur, 3/4 ounce of fresh lemon juice, and 3/4 ounce of agave syrup (that’s just agave nectar, cut 1:1 with hot water so it dissolves more easily). Shake until very well-chilled, and strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with lemon wheels and pear slivers. 

Rum, Sherry, and Pear

A perfect after-dinner drink whatever the season. Rich aged rum and rich oloroso sherry are just begging for a hint of pear and spice; that comes through the liqueur, with Angostura bitters adding more warm spice still. 

Instructions: In a mixing glass with ice, combine an ounce and a half of dark rum (we like Mount Gay Black Barrel), an ounce of Oloroso sherry, an ounce of spiced pear liqueur, a quarter-ounce of simple syrup, and a dash of Angostura bitters. Stir until very well-chilled — between 45 seconds and a minute — and then strain into a chilled martini glass or coupe. Garnish with an orange twist, spritzed over the top to release its citrus oils, and a thin slice of pear. 

