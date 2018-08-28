Why Sparkling Rosé Belongs in Your Cocktails

We don’t need to tell you that sparkling wine is amazing in cocktails. Even a small splash of bubbles can brighten up a drink, enlivening its flavors and making it feel an awful lot more festive. We rarely see sparkling rosé called for in cocktails; but why not give it a try? These three cocktails each showcase sparkling rosé while either preserving or playing up its appealing pink hue.

There’s no need to reach for Champagne when you need a splash of bubbles. For these drinks, we recommend a sparkling rosé from other regions of France; look for a Cremant d'Alsace or Crémant de Limoux, both of which have a similar character to rosé Champagne but will set you back quite a bit less. Then chill it up, pop that cork, and get the cocktails ready.

Easy: Pink Elderflower Spritz

Carey Jones

If you’ve never had the St-Germain in a glass of sparkling wine, it’s high time you tried it. Just a small measure of the elderflower liqueur adds an appealing floral character. Here, we’re lightening it up, spritz-style, with a bit of club soda. Lemon is the garnish you’re after.

Instructions: In a wine glass with ice, combine half an ounce of St-Germain, 4 ounces of sparkling rosé, and an ounce of club soda. Stir gently and garnish with a lemon wheel.

Intermediate: Rose & Raspberry

Carey Jones

Since we’re thinking pink, we may as well dabble in flavors that suit a rose-hued palette—like, well, rose. A little drop of rosewater can really bring the aroma of the flower to a cocktail; just don’t overdo it, unless you like drinking a glass of perfume. Here, we’re adding rosewater to a classic gin French 75, where the complex, herbal gin and aromatic rosewater work together beautifully.

Instructions: In a cocktail shaker with ice, combine an ounce of gin (we’re using Plymouth), half an ounce of fresh lemon juice, half an ounce of simple syrup, and two drops of rosewater. Shake until well-chilled, then strain into a flute. Top with three ounces of sparkling rosé. Garnish with a raspberry.

Advanced: Strawberries & Honey

Carey Jones

Why not make a pink drink even pinker? Muddled strawberries are the base of a perfect summer cocktail, together with lemon, a little honey, and, of course, a big pour of sparkling wine. Vodka stiffens it all up. (You could use gin or even white rum in here, too.)

Instructions: In the bottom of a cocktail shaker, muddle 1 medium strawberry, cut in half. Add an ounce and a half of vodka, 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice, and 1/2 ounce honey syrup (that’s just honey cut 1:1 with hot water), along with ice. Shake very well and strain into a tall glass with fresh ice. Top with two ounces of sparkling rosé and stir briefly. Garnish with a halved strawberry, an umbrella, and a straw.