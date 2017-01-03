This is the Spirit of the Year

It’s official: 2017 is all about  rum. From classic formulas to bottles that tinker with its  time-tested blueprint, here are  our current favorites.

January 03, 2017

1. Albany Distilling Co.  A creamy, tropical rum, Quackenbush Still House ($36) pays homage to Albany’s colonial distilleries.

2. Rocker SpiritsThis microdistillery in Littleton, Colorado, operates out  of a converted garage, but there’s nothing scrappy about the peppery,  aged Rocker Rum ($45). 

3. District Distilling Co.  The Washington, DC, outfit just rolled out its Buzzard Point ($30), a white rum made with panela, a brown sugar. 

4. Plantation Rum. Caribbean-based distiller Alexandre Gabriel enlisted cocktail historian David Wondrich to perfect the O.F.T.D., a slightly smoky caramel bomb ($32).

5. Får North SpiritsThe Ålander Spiced Rum ($40) from this Minnesota producer, spiked with vanilla and nutmeg, is a perfect  base for hot toddies and punch.

6. Maggie's Farm Rum.  The rum-focused Pittsburgh distillery is a favorite among local chefs. We love the  dark, bold La Revuelta ($35).

