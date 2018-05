So many classic drinks rely on rum: the piña colada, dark 'n' stormy, mai tai and mojito, just to name a few. And rum doesn't discriminate based on season. Icy daquiris and crowd-pleasing rum punch are perfect for summertime get-togethers, while hot buttered rum can expertly warm you up on a chilly fall or winter night. No matter which rum is your favorite (and there are plenty of varieties), Food & Wine's guide give you tons of ideas for your next cocktail.