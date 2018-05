Celebrate the upcoming arrival of that little bundle of joy with punch recipes that are perfect for a baby shower. Guests and the mother-to-be can sip on nonalcoholic drinks, such as a strawberry and ginger cooler, a cucumber-lemonade mocktail, the Tuscan Fresco (flavored with peach nectar, white cranberry juice and lemon juice) and more. We've also provided a few alcoholic options for guests looking for a boozy beverage, including an Italian Spritz Punch, which is fruity, bubbly and refreshing.