Pisco is a brandy made in the winemaking regions of Chile and Peru. But don’t try to determine who invented it first: both countries have a longstanding rivalry about who gets to call this grape-based spirit their own. Whether you're exploring Chile or Peru or mixing a drink here at home, you have to try the classic pisco cocktail, the pisco sour. With lime juice, simple syrup and an egg white, this tangy drink tastes great and looks beautiful with its white, foamy head. Use Food & Wine's guide to pisco to find traditional cocktail recipes mixed in with creative ideas that you can find on bar menus around the country.