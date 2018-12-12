Pink Gin Cocktails to Help You Forget It's Winter Outside

It’s indisputable at this point: Pink drinks sell. Rosé has morphed from a wine trend to a full-on lifestyle brand. We’ve seen pink tequila, pink tonic, pink liqueurs. And the newest entry to the market? Beefeater Pink. At 37.5 percent ABV, considerably lower than Beefeater’s standard 47 percent, it’s a strawberry-flavored spirit with a good dose of that fruit alongside the classic juniper and supporting botanicals.

As a stalwart London Dry gin, this is, in some ways, a surprising move for Beefeater. But there is some historical basis to it. Gin and fruit are a time-honored pairing—sloe gin, which dates back to at least the 18th century, is a liqueur of gin and the sloe berry. And pink gin itself is a drink with a long history, though it traditionally refers to a cocktail of nothing more than gin and bitters.

At the end of the day, it’s a strawberry-flavored gin, and is unlikely to appeal to juniper purists. But if you’re looking for something a little different—or you’re more inclined toward fruity drinks, but willing to branch out into gin? It might be a bottle for you. Here are three classic gin drinks, tweaked so that they’re perfect for Beefeater Pink.

Easy: Pink ‘Sonic’

Beefeater Pink and tonic is, to our taste, a tad sweet. (Though by all means, give it a try.) Instead, we prefer it in a “sonic” — part soda, part tonic, a term we picked up from Nikka Whisky's “Blender's Bar” in Tokyo and have been running with ever since.

Carey Jones

Instructions: In a highball glass with ice, combine one and a half ounces of Beefeater Pink with two ounces of tonic water and two ounces of club soda. Give a quick stir and garnish with a strawberry (and a straw).

Intermediate: Pink Martini

We wouldn’t just swap in Beefeater Pink for any gin drink. But with a few tweaks, it makes a lovely martini. Here, we’re using Carpano Bianco vermouth, a good bit richer and sweeter than the dry vermouth we’d usually reach for. With orange bitters and a big lemon twist, you’ve got a strawberry-tinged martini sophisticated enough for a dedicated gin drinker.

Carey Jones

Instructions: In a mixing glass with ice, combine two ounces of Beefeater Pink and an ounce of Carpano Bianco vermouth with one dash of orange bitters. Stir until well-chilled. Strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a big twist of lemon peel—twisting over the surface of the drink to spray its citrus oils all over — and a strawberry slice.

Advanced: Pink ’75

Martinis, G&Ts: We’ve tweaked these a bit. The French 75? No tweaking necessary. It’s no surprise that the Pink slides right in to a classic cocktail of gin, lemon, and sparkling wine. Why wouldn’t you want to add strawberry flavor to that?

Carey Jones

Instructions: In a cocktail shaker with ice, combine an ounce and a half Beefeater Pink, half an ounce fresh lemon juice, and half an ounce simple syrup. Shake until well-chilled, then strain into a flute. Top with two and a half ounces of sparkling wine and garnish with a strawberry and a long, thin lemon peel.